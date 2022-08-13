Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $200.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

