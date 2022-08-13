Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 198.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

