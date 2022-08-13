Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 525 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,734,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

