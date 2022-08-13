Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 5,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 420,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.