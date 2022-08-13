Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17.

