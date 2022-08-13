Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

