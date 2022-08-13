Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

