Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

