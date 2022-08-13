Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $394,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.