Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $680,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,316,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.