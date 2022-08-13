Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $348.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

