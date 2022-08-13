Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,249,000 after acquiring an additional 309,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $558.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.86 and a 200-day moving average of $561.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

