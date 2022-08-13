Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VOT opened at $208.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.