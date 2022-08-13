Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CLSD stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

