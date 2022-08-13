ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

