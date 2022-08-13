Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLCGY remained flat at $37.18 during trading hours on Friday. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1757 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clicks Group

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.