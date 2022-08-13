Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $131.00.

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,018. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.65.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

