Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $62.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.