CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day moving average is $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMC Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

