CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.60. 1,445,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,430. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.70.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

