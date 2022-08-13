Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 76,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,957. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

