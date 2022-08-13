Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.49. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 27,970 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

