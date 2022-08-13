Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $490,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 444.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

