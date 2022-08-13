Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,755,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,068. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

