Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 16,930,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,595,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

