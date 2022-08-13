COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $5,945,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

