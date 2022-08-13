Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.