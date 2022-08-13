Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
