Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
