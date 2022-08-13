Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

