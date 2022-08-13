Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,471.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,492.31 or 0.99954152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00048741 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00234269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00267839 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00052147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,216,049 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.