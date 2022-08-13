Condor Capital Management Acquires 327 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 401,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

