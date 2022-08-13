Condor Capital Management Acquires 496 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,705,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 381,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,811. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

