Condor Capital Management Acquires New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.19% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 279,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,160. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

