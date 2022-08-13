Condor Capital Management Buys 669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.49. 716,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.02.

