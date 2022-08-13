Condor Capital Management Buys New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 984,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,275. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

