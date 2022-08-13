Condor Capital Management Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $198,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

