Condor Capital Management Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.56. 1,174,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.64. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

