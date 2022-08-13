Condor Capital Management Purchases 754 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 219,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,299. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

