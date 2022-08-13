Condor Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.