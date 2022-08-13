ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.