Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

