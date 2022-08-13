Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 177,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

