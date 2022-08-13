Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
