Contrasting Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Value Line’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Value Line $40.53 million 17.99 $23.82 million $2.50 30.78

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cartesian Growth and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Value Line 58.78% 31.10% 18.80%

Risk & Volatility

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Value Line beats Cartesian Growth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service, and The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com; The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.