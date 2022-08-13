Contrasting Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) and Its Competitors

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Third Coast Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Third Coast Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Third Coast Bancshares Competitors 44 305 267 3 2.37

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.55%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million $11.42 million 30.47 Third Coast Bancshares Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 2.45

Third Coast Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares. Third Coast Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 6.09% 2.57% 0.26% Third Coast Bancshares Competitors 18.28% 7.41% 0.78%

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares rivals beat Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.