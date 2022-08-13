Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $7.47 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.47 or 0.00030464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $497.34 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,683,953 coins and its circulating supply is 66,612,478 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.