CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a negative net margin of 25,202.44%.

CorMedix Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

