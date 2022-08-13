Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,961 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

