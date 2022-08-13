Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

