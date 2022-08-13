Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of American Vanguard worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $630.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

