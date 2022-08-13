Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of QCR worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
QCR Stock Up 2.5 %
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.96%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.